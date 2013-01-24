AVM FRITZ!Box 3370 review

AVM's new FRITZ!Box 3370 ADSL router doesn't have as many features as the flagship 7390 model, but its wireless connectivity actually makes advances over its top-of-the-range stablemate.

The 3370 lacks the 7390's built-in DECT base station and physical telephony ports, and it doesn't support simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz connections, but its three data streams give a WLAN data transfer rate of to up to 450Mbps, up to 50% faster than the more expensive FRITZ!Box's two streams.

It proved more robust in our tests, and if your home network has blind spots your wireless router can't reach, you might well find this one improves the coverage.

You can set aside a portion of bandwidth for guest access, and its eco mode saves energy by automatically adjusting the power output.

The 3370 retains the UPnP media server capabilities enjoyed by previous FRITZ!Box routers. There's two USB ports to network a printer or hard drive, and you can also connect a 3G USB dongle to automatically switch to a 3G internet connection should your regular connection fail.

Download the free iOS and Android Fritz!App FON application and you can make landline calls using your smartphone as a cordless handset, as long as it's connected the router.

The FRITZ!Box 3370 isn't the cheapest router in its class, but it has a good feature set and the quality is very high. If you're still using a cheap-and-cheerful device you got free from your ISP, a router of this pedigree could make a real difference to your home network.