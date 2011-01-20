Toshiba 55WL768 review

The 55WL768's 3D performance is lamentable and its multi-media capabilities are a bit of a mixed bag, but it is an excellent 2D screen.

Designing a 55-inch TV to look imposing but not overbearing is no mean feat. The mammoth, yet elegant 55WL768 is the result of Toshiba's collaboration with leading European design agency, Jacob Jensen Design studio, an outfit credited with the sumptuous looks of many a Bang & Olufsen TV.

Edge-lit LED skinniness combines with a glossy black bezel, discretely backed by a metallic frame and invisible touch-sensitive controls hidden within the bottom edge of the frame.

This is no air-headed supermodel. The 55WL768 is Toshiba's flagship screen, boasting a clutch of image processing tricks, Freeview HD and satellite tuners, 3D playback and the best multimedia capability on any TV yet from this manufacturer.

Toshiba has been playing home entertainment catch-up of late and the 55WL768 will really need to deliver the goods to give it a boost in the ratings against the likes of Sony's KDL-55NX813 and comparable behemoths from the likes of Samsung and LG.