Toshiba 40RV753B review

LED backlighting is currently all the rage, but Toshiba reserves that luxury for its top-end WL and SL Regza ranges. If your budget can't quite stretch that far, then the company's RV range packs many of the eye-catching features found on those premium models into traditional CCFL LCD sets, all for a more wallet-friendly price.

Toshiba calls RV its 'everyday' TV range, presumably because it's aimed at people who aren't necessarily looking for the ultimate picture quality – just a good-value set that'll do a decent job with TV shows and the occasional Blu-ray movie.

But despite the alluring price tag you still get a lot of features for your money, the most significant of which is a built-in Freeview HD tuner that brings all three of those lovely high-definition channels to your screen through a rooftop aerial without a black box in sight.

The RV range comes in three sizes – 32in, 37in and 40in – making it ideal for modest sized rooms, but if you want anything bigger you'll need to step up to the XV range, which includes a 46in set, or the WL range, which includes 46 and 55in models.

Aesthetically, the RV sets are characterised by their sleek, gloss-black finish, curved swivel stand and a gently gradated silver strip below the screen. There's none of the flush-bezel jazziness of Sony's Monolithic or LG's Infinia sets – this frame is as chunky as they come – and compared with most LED sets, the Toshiba could be considered a little portly. But overall the 40RV735B is an attractive TV that's sure to enhance any room.