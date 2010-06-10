Samsung UE32C6000 review

Selling for around £800, this strikingly beautiful screen is by no means the most affordable of 32-inch TV but the UE32C6000 is the entry-level model in Samsung's premium C6000 range of 2D Full HD LED panels.

For £800 you expect more than just a pretty frame and as with any work of art it's what's going on inside the frame that really counts. Samsung has certainly squeezed a substantial amount of cutting-edge functionality into the UE32C6000.

The headline act is a Freeview HD tuner, closely followed by a broad range of picture and sound enhancement technologies and some handy multi-media capabilities, although this stops short of Samsung's internet TV portal, which can be found on the brand's step-up UE32C6600.

Aesthetically, what sets it apart from the crowd is a simple yet classy inch-wide black frame with a translucent trim. A small selection of discretely-hidden touch-sensitive controls lurk within the bottom edge of the frame, whilst a rectangular 'brushed aluminium effect' pedestal completes the contemporary look.

So is the UE32C6000 likely to make a name for itself in what is generally regarded as the value end of the TV market by redefining what's possible from a smaller screen or will it be seen as something of a luxury purchase?