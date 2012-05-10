Samsung BD-E6100 review

Apart from its slender dimensions (37 x 430 x 194.5mm), the Samsung BD-E6100 is typical Samsung Blu-ray fare when judged purely on looks; flimsily built, but dressed in a gloss black brushed finish, it performs another brand signature by seeming awfully good value for money.

Much of that impression is down to its skill with both 2D and 3D Blu-ray discs, although Samsung's Smart Hub services will be just as appealing to some. It's a service that's been challenging Sony's net TV efforts for domination over the last few years, but we do have a few worries about the direction it's headed in.

It's no longer just a place for apps and on-demand video, with the home screen dominated by shortcuts to Samsung Apps, Your Video, Family Story, Fitness and Kids.

Underneath all of that are shortcuts to second-rung apps, which can be customised. They include Twitter, Vimeo, Teletext Holidays, YouTube and Box Office 365 by default, while up top are the highlights; Netflix, Facebook, Acetrax movie streaming, Picasa and Dailymotion.

Why no BBC iPlayer? It's an odd omission and one we're sure will appear via a software update soon (seeing as it was included on Smart Hub last year), but even with on-demand BBC shows we'd question the absence of other services such as the other terrestrial and pay TV on-demand services, and LoveFilm.

Netflix and Acetrax are fine, but there are few must-watch movies. The more libraries to trawl through, the better, in our opinion, although the no-show for Samsung's 3D App is almost as annoying.

There's also a selection of games, such as Sudoku, TV Darts, Memory and Family Dice. Whether they're aimed at kids or adults, Samsung obviously hasn't heard of the Nintendo DS or smartphones.

The Sports category contains only a Fitness VOD and Yoga Helper, while Lifestyle is more useful - here you'll find Facebook, Twitter, Picasa, Google Talk and vTuner radio.

Within Information is USA Today, AccuWeather and the History Channel's This Day In History. Nothing to get particularly excited about, then.

In contrast, the ins and outs on the Samsung BD-E6100 Blu-ray player are few, with just an Ethernet LAN for wired Smart Hub-ing to accompany the built-in Wi-Fi module.

There's also a single HDMI output, a coaxial digital output, and a front-loading USB slot. Beside the latter are three hard-buttons (no sign of the touch-sensitive controls of high-end Samsung Blu-ray players) and a green LED-lit display.

As well as playing 2D and 3D Blu-ray discs, the Samsung BD-E6100's pop-out disc tray plays all kinds of DVDs (including recordable and rewritable), CD-R, CD-RW and CD DA discs.

The Samsung BD-E6100, priced at £130 (about $210), also includes a Soft AP (Access Point) feature. If the deck is wired in to a router, this creates a Wi-Fi network.