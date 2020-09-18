Zebronics Juke Bar 9700 Pro is the first Indian Dolby Atmos soundbar

Popular accessory maker, Zebronics has announced a wireless soundbar in India today. The soundbar goes by the name Juke Bar 9700 Pro. This is also India’s first soundbar with Dolby Atmos audio.

The Zebronics Juke Bar 9700 Dolby Atmos soundbar is a sleek and elegantly designed home audio speaker system. It has a sleek design language. The soundbar can be placed in the room as well as living room. It can also be wall-mounted easily.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Zebronics Juke Bar 9700 Dolby Atmos soundbar harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. It has a 2.1 surround sound with Dolby Atmos tuning. The soundbar audio speaker system comes with a 450W output. It features a subwoofer with a 16.51 cm driver, which delivers loud and punchy bass. You get support for Dolby Atmos, 4K HDR, and Dolby Audio.

The soundbar also comes equipped with multiple connectivity options that allow you to play music from compatible devices. The options include a 3.5mm audio port, Optical IN, HDMI (ARC) and 2 HDMI inputs. It supports up to 32GB external memory. The company also bundles a remote for easy control. The remote is having over 15 buttons to help you control while all the things sitting on the couch.

The quad 5.71 cm and dual 5.08 cm drivers combine to give you an immersive aural experience. This combo brings the best in low frequencies and the subwoofers handles the mid-range frequencies to delivery overall battery sound output. The impedance level of the subwoofer is 3 ohm and the soundbar is 3 ohm x 4 + 8 ohm x 2. It can handle frequencies up to 20000 Hz. Overall, the complete package weighs at 8.2 Kgs.

Pricing and availability

The Zebronics Juke bar 9700 Dolby Atmos 450W Bluetooth Soundbar is priced at Rs 17,999 and it will go on sale starting September 21 via Flipkart.