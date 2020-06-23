Motorola launches Soundbar and Home Theatres in India

Motorola is generally known for its phones and most recently, the brand also entered the smart TV segment. Today, the company has announced Motorola AmphisoundX soundbar and home theatres.

Motorola has announced three new products in India under the Motorola AmphisoundX branding. The AmphisoundX Dolby Wireless 160W Bluetooth Soundbar, AmphisoundX 150W and 80W Bluetooth Home Theatre.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Motorola AmphisoundX 160W Bluetooth Soundbar

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The company’s first soundbar comes with Dolby audio support and a wireless subwoofer. For connectivity, you get an optical and HDMI ARC. It also has a USB port and harnesses Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and there is also aux input. To control the soundbar wirelessly, there is a remote with controls.

The soundbar can be connected to a TV, mobile, laptop, or a computer. Some of the audio features include DSP, DRC for Smart Sound, 6.5-inch, 3-inch x 4 soundbars, 60 W Subwoofer, 6.5 inch Bass Driver, and 100 W Soundbar.

On the soundbar, there is a LED indicator to display the volume level and over to the right, you get four buttons: power, volume +/-, and input. The device can be easily mounted to a wall near your TV. The Motorola AmphisoundX Dolby Wireless 160W Bluetooth Soundbar is priced at Rs 10,999 on Flipkart .

Motorola AmphisoundX 80W and 150W Bluetooth Home Theatre

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Both the AmphisoundX 80W and 150W Bluetooth Home Theatre comes with Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology. They feature a 5.1 Channel sound system. The 150W model comes with one subwoofer for, five satellites while the 80W model comes with one subwoofer, three soundbars, and two satellites. Both the variants come with a USB port and a remote for wireless control.

The 150W home theatre comes with 70W Subwoofer, 8-inch bass driver, 150W Peak Power, 3-inch audio drivers, adjustable bass and treble, switch From 5.1 to 2.1 channel, dynamic LED lights. On the other hand, the 80W model comes with 30W subwoofer, 5.25-inch bass driver, 10W x 5 audio drivers, and optimised frequency.

They both feature an HDMI ARC port, optical port, aux, and FM radio. Audio features on these home theatres include Upto 4K High-Resolution audio streaking via TV, Optimized Frequency Response, Customizable Bass and Treble, Pro-logic to Convert 5.1 to 2.1 and Vice Versa.