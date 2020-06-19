An affordable Motorola Edge Lite is likely on the way

Motorola is on a launch spree this year. After unveiling its budget One Fusion+ smartphone in India a few days back, the company has made it to the headlines once again, however, this time, with yet another mid-range smartphone as per a report by Pricebaba.
Citing information received from Ishan Agarwal, the report says that Motorola will be launching a mid-range smartphone soon and it will be called the Motorola Edge Lite. While the Edge Lite could be a toned-down sibling of the flagship Motorola Edge+, the exact date of the phone’s launch is not available as of yet.
However, according to the tipster, the mid-range device carrying the model number XT2075, will either sport a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G or 765 SoC. As we guess the possible SoC on the device, a similar tip from another tipster has revealed that a Motorola device with the model number XT2075-3 has passed the USA’s FCC certification.
This could entirely be another phone by itself or just another variant of the Edge Lite but we are not sure yet. But considering the similar model names and a 5G listing on the European site, it is possible that the device could sport a 765 SoC on it.
Further, the retail information also gives away the price of the device which is quoted at €399 for the 6GB/128GB variant. That being said, let's wait for more leaks to get a clear picture on what Motorola has in store for us.
Nevertheless, Motorola seems to be heading in the right direction this year with the launch of Motorola One Fusion+ albeit failing to place its Edge+ better. Also, It is expected to launch 5G budget phones with newly launched Snapdragon 690 5G in the later half of 2020. Let's hope these devices bring back the fond memories of Moto in us.