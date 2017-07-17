Xiaomi 5X could be the first phone to launch under the company's rumoured sub-brand

Xiaomi was recently in news for it’s multi-year cross-licensing deal with Nokia, then again there were rumours about the company coming up with a sub-brand to foray in the offline market against Oppo and Vivo.

The name of the new sub-brand is unknown, still, new reports from mydrivers.com suggests that a new phone will soon be launched under the new name. The new phone here is being called as the Xiaomi 5X, which is leaked along with its specifications in a poster image suggesting the launch under the new brand.

Read more: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 review

According to the leaked image, the 5X would feature a 5.5-inch fullHD (1080p) display. It is said to be powered by Snapdragon 625 and 4GB of RAM. A leaked press render of the 5X claims the smartphone will boast of a dual-camera setup. Looking at the leaked pictures, it seems that the smartphone is following it’s Chinese counterparts and will have a iPhonesque design.

While the latest leak suggests a high-end variant of the 5X, which is said to feature Snapdragon 660 coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is also said to have a Dua camera on the rear with a 16MP front facing camera. The mi 5X would be running MIUI 9 on top of Android 7.1.1. The speculated launch is dated as July 26 but there is no official confirmation from company’s side till now.

While there is no detail about the pricing of the high-end variant, the low-end variant of Xiaomi 5X will be carrying a price tag of 1,999 Yuan (Approx Rs. 19,000).

(Image Credits: Mydrivers.com)