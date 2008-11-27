MOD unveils super-sharp sniper shooter

A gun-making company is laying claim to creating the most-accurate gun ever made. The sniper rifle - titled L115A3 - costs £23,000 and has been endowed with a plethora of performance-enhancing features.

These include: heavier bullets, to help with accuracy; a muzzle velocity of 936 metres per second (a hundred metres better than the rest); and 25x sight magnification.

Accuracy is the key

The gun has been made by the aptly titled Portsmouth-based manufacturer Accuracy International. The first lot of rifles were deployed to Afghanistan, with16 Air Assault Brigade, users of the gun, claiming it is: "the best .338 sniper rifle in the world".

Accuracy International originally started back in 1978, founded by ex-Olympic shooting Gold medallist Malcolm Cooper.

And the guns aren't just used by the military, either; police forces across the world are being issued with the rifle, for use in their work.

For more on military technology, check out TechRadar's '14 strange and scary military technologies' feature.