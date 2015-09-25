Is your old tech now worth a pile of money or totally worthless?

One of the great pleasures of technology is watching it grow and develop. Yet sadly, with each new piece of tech improving on its predecessor comes the old growing obsolete. Ask any tech enthusiast about the pains of replacing hardware, and they'll probably mention a box they've got stashed somewhere filled with instruments of a bygone era, gathering dust until the day they can be flipped for a good price. Or, are completely forgotten for good.

As many of the game consoles, phones and music players of our youth officially become retro, we decided to delve into our drawers, closets and parents' attics for old electronics and see what they might fetch online these days. To be totally thorough, we also also compared what the tech would be selling for at 2015 prices using the United States Department of Labor's Consumer Price Index.

While tech isn't as cyclical in nature as fashion (just barely), there seems to always be a market out there, especially for classic pieces like...