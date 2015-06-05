Google Dive: underwater Street View lets you explore the ocean

To mark World Oceans Day on 8 June, Google has partnered with the Catlin Seaview Survey to release a selection of beautiful images showing life beneath the waves.

"Covering more than 70 percent of the Earth's surface, the ocean remains one of the most uncharted and undiscovered ecosystems on the planet," wrote Jennifer Austin and Brian Sullivan from Google's Ocean Program in a blog post. "Google is committed to exploring and preserving the ocean."

So you can now go and pan around 360-degree views of sea turtles in Timor-Leste, humpback whales in the Cook Islands, dive with a giant ocean sunfish off the coast of Bali or search shipwrecks in Aruba. You can even step inside a shark cage off the coast of Australia.

Alongside the nice pictures of fish, the team is also working to document the state of the ocean today and how it'll change in the coming years. As such, Google has also released a visualisation from Global Fishing Watch that shows the places that are being fished (and overfished) around the world.

"This World Oceans Day, we hope that you're inspired to learn more about ocean change," write Austin and Sullivan. "So dive into the deeps of the sea and become engaged to protect the ocean and understand how it supports us, so that all of us can better support it in return."