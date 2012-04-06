Project Glass seen in the wild

The recently-announced Google Glass AR glasses project has been seen working in public for the first time.

Google only unveiled the prototype of the next-gen glasses earlier this week.

They were spotted being worn by Google co-founder Sergey Brin at the San Francisco Dining in the Dark charity event.

He was snapped with Robert Scoble, who wasn't allowed to try the glasses on, but commented: "I saw a bluish light flashing off his right eyeball. I could only guess that my Google+ profile flashed up, or maybe some PR voice said "stay quiet" or something like that."

Looking for feedback

Speaking to The Verge, Brin said that the glasses are still early prototypes, and that the company had announced the product so early in its development to get feedback on what people think of the concept.

Talking about the functionality of the Project Glass prototypes, he said that "right now you really just see it reboot."

When asked about a release schedule for the specs, Brin said, "give us time."

