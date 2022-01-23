Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 3 online, last chance to save 20% on HBO Max

Audio player loading…

Following the confrontation between Nate and his father, episode 3 of Euphoria's second run is set to give a character analysis on Cal Jacobs and all his dirty secrets. Tune into 'Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys' and make sure you know where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 3 online where you are in the world.

Cal Jacobs has remained something of an enigma so far, though his second life trickles into his relationships with his son and other key characters, like Jules. Early on in the first season, there's a flashback of Nate discovering his father's homemade videos of him having affairs with young men and trans women, one of whom is fellow high-schooler, Jules.

In last week's episode we finally saw Nate reveal to his father that he knows about his very particular sexual exploits and that the video of Cal and Jules exists, with Cal persistent in asking where the disc holding that video is now.

Episode 3 will focus in on Cal, with viewers likely to get an insight into the notorious Cal Jacobs, and why he is the way he is.

Ready to watch? There's 20% off an HBO Max subscription until January 25, so it's the ideal time to sign up. Keep on reading below to find out where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 3 online in the US and elsewhere around the world.

US: where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 3 online with or without cable

What else can you watch on HBO Max

Apart from Euphoria, HBO Max brings access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 3 online in the UK

In the UK, episode 2 of Euphoria season 3 airs on Sky Atlantic on January 24 at 2am GMT on Monday morning, and will air again at the more reasonable time of 9pm GMT in the evening. Subscribers can also stream Euphoria season 2 episode 3 via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 FREE in Canada

You can watch Euphoria season 2 episode 3 on Crave. The new episode, titled 'Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys', landed on the streaming service on Sunday, January 23. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice less simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Euphoria and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 3 online FREE in Australia

The next instalment of Euphoria season 2 arrives in Australia at the same time it airs in the US. That means episode 3 will drop onto Binge at 12pm AEDT on Monday, January 24 and is available to stream now at any time. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Euphoria. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

