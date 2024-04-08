European Badminton Championships live stream 2024: How to watch it FREE online

The cream of European badminton, headlined by reigning singles champions Carolina Marin and Viktor Axelsen, are in action at Saarlandhalle in Saarbrücken, Germany, for the 30th edition of the prestigious continental tournament. Here's where to watch European Badminton Championships live streams online for free – from anywhere.

Marin, the current world No.5, enters her favourite tournament in superb form, having secured victory at both the All England Open and the Swiss Open within the last month. The 30-year-old has a remarkable record at the European Badminton Championships. She's won the women's singles six tournaments running, and it's tough to see anybody aside from Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt stop her from making it seven.

By comparison Axelsen, the world's most dominant men's singles player over the best part of the last decade, has lifted the trophy three times. As ever, his main competition comes from his world No.4-ranked compatriot Anders Antonsen, though Christo and Toma Junior Popov always tend to make their mark too.

Every game of the European Badminton Championships is being live streamed for free on Badminton Europe TV. You'll need to register an account in order to tune in. Just bear in mind that coverage of the latter stages of the tournament will be restricted in countries where the tournament is being shown by local networks (places like Denmark, Indonesia and Malaysia).

2024 European Badminton Championships schedule

(All times GMT)

Monday, April 8

Play from 1pm

Tuesday, April 9

Play from 8am

Evening session from 6pm

Wednesday, April 10

Play from 8am

Evening session from 6pm

Thursday, April 11

Play from 8am

Evening session from 6pm

Friday, April 12

Play from 9am

Evening session from 6pm

Saturday, April 13

Play from 1pm

Evening session from 6pm

Sunday, April 14

Play from 1pm