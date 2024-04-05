watch Japan Grand Prix live stream F1 2024

Looking for a free Japan Grand Prix live stream to watch the F1? You're in luck. We've got a choice of free live streams for you just below as well as some paid-for options too.

Last week gave us the first upset of the season when Ferrari snatched a 1-2 after Max Verstappen's brakes burst into flames. However, the reigning champ will be looking to reassert dominance at Suzuka this weekend.

Carlos Sainz topped the podium in Melbourne, making him the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race since 2022 – and that includes first-choice Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. La Scuderia could be left scratching their heads if the soon-to-be free agent continues to outperform the Monegasque.

However, the season is still young, and if Verstappen gets back to winning ways this weekend it looks unlikely any team or driver can challenge him this season.

Follow our guide on how to watch the Japan Grand Prix. We have all the details on the Suzuka race schedule and start time too. Use a VPN to watch any Japanese Grand Prix live stream from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK stream: Sky Sports / Now US stream: ESPN / ESPN+ AUS stream: Foxtel / Kayo Sports Worldwide stream: F1 TV Pro

What time is the Japan Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, February 25. The race starts at 6am GMT / 1am ET / 10pm PT. In Australia, that's 4pm AEDT.

Ahead of that, you can watch the Japan Grand Prix qualifying session. It begins at 3.30am GMT / 10.30m ET / 7.30pm PT / 1.30pm AEDT on Friday, February 23.

Japan Grand Prix weather and predictions

FP1 and FP2 look to be slightly dreary affairs, with temperatures averaging around 14°C. Weather is expected to be dry for FP1, with slight showers presenting themselves for FP2.

Saturday looks like much of the same, with expected temperatures topping out at around 17°C, and a slight chance of drizzle all day. More rain is expected overnight.

Race day looks like it could be rainy in the morning, although weather should clear up before lights out, with an expected maximum temperature of around 18°C.