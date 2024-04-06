How to watch Paris–Roubaix 2024: live stream men's cycling online

Bring on the mud, the tears and, best of all, the cobblestones. Nicknamed the 'Hell of the North', the Paris–Roubaix is the third Monument of the year and, for many, the greatest cycling race on the calendar. Here's where to watch 2024 Paris–Roubaix live streams online for free – from anywhere.

Whether you prefer to call them cobblestones, pavé or setts, there are 29 sections of them on the 2024 Paris–Roubaix, covering 55.7km of the 259.5km route. Not only do they hurt like hell to ride over, but they cause pandemonium too, perforating tyres, rattling frames and joints alike, and defying tread come rain or shine.

The three worst sections are undoubtedly Trouée d’Arenberg (90km from finish), Mons-en-Pévèle (50km from finish) and Carrefour de l’Arbre, which is where Wout van Aert picked up a puncture last year, allowing Mathieu van der Poel to soak up the glory in the Roubaix Velodrome.

With the Belgian out of action with multiple fractures, including a broken collarbone, sternum and ribs, van der Poel is out to become the first rider to repeat since Tom Boonen in 2009, though Mads Pedersen – the only rider to beat him this season – should pose a significant threat.

Below is our guide to where to watch the 2024 Paris–Roubaix – including any FREE streams.

How to watch Paris–Roubaix for FREE

One of the best things about the Paris–Roubaix is that it's completely FREE to watch in many places around the world. For example:

Australia – SBS on Demand (FREE)

Italy – Rai Sport (FREE)

Belgium – Sporza (FREE)

France – France TV Sport (FREE)

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Paris–Roubaix live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the 2024 Paris–Roubaix but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Paris–Roubaix live streams from anywhere.

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to SBS on Demand and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!

How to watch Paris–Roubaix 2024: live stream FREE in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2024 Paris–Roubaix for free on SBS Viceland. That means you can also live stream coverage on the free-to-use <a href="https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/" data-link-merchant="sbs.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SBS On Demand platform. The race is scheduled to start at 7pm AEST on Sunday evening, and SBS Viceland's coverage begins at 7.05pm. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free live stream – <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="sbs.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch a Paris–Roubaix live stream in the UK

Live coverage of the 2024 Paris–Roubaix comes courtesy of Eurosport and its streaming arm <a href="https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb" data-link-merchant="discoveryplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Discovery+. The race is set to begin at 10am BST on Sunday morning, with live coverage getting underway at 9.30am. A subscription costs £6.99 per month, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you're an Aussie away from home, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="discoveryplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">use a VPN to watch the Paris–Roubaix free on SBS on Demand from abroad.

Paris–Roubaix live stream in the US without cable

The 2024 Paris–Roubaix is being shown on both <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/peacock-tv-how-to-watch-for-free-cost-devices-shows-movies-and-more" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Peacock TV and CNBC in the US. <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2F" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock costs just $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You have the option of paying $11.99 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Fubo carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">FREE 7-day Fubo trial. If you subscribe to Peacock, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below – of the many options, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.

