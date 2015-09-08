5 features we want from Apple's next watchOS
Introduction
The Apple Watch has taken the tech world by storm, and the device is arguably the best looking and most fully featured smartwatch on the market.
That doesn't mean, however, that there isn't room for improvement. With the second version of the Apple Watch likely to make an appearance in the not-so-distant future, it's important to start thinking about what will make you pull the trigger on buying one.
While Apple has announced a watchOS 2 with some great new features, there are still a few that it should have included. We can only hope these will appear in watchOS 3 (or maybe announce during the September 9 event).
Here are the top five features we want from the next watchOS.
A simpler user interface
The first user interface for WatchOS was certainly interesting, however many argued that it was too similar to the iOS interface to be effective on that small of a display. It could've have been a little simpler, was the general consensus.
The confusion with the new interface is likely due in part to the multiple forms of input available on the Apple Watch, including being able to swipe the display, use the Digital Crown, tap on the display, or even hold your finger down using force touch.
What we really need is for Apple to bring all these things together in an easier to use interface, one that, for example, doesn't have a highly cluttered home screen. Of course, this will be challenging for Apple, especially having included so many input methods in an attempt to make interacting with the device more user-friendly. Perhaps it needs to pare down the number of input methods it uses?
Gesture controls
Apple is behind the curve in that it doesn't really make use of gesture-based controls in its Watch. Allowing users to use their hand or finger movements to control the Apple Watch could make for a significantly easier to use device. Plus, it'd add a "cool" factor undecided consumers may find enticing.
Of course, we're not implying that Apple integrate gesture controls and call it a day. Gesture controls will need to go hand-in-hand with a simplified user interface. What it could enable, however, is the ability for Watch wearers to use their hands in a more natural way to control the device. If done well, Apple Watch gesture controls the should be second nature to users.
A smarter Siri
Siri has been an integral part of Apple's mobile devices for a long time, however the mobile assistant has largely remained the same ever since it was first introduced. With other personal assistants becoming increasingly intelligent over time, Siri doesn't learn from users. It's time Apple stepped up its game, especially when it comes to the Apple Watch.
It would be great to get to a point where users barely have to touch their device at all in order to control it. If Siri could learn from users habits - when they go to sleep so it can set an alarm automatically, popping up reminders for upcoming appointments, etc - it would become far more useful, and by extension, so would the Apple Watch.
Using a combination of voice control and gesture-based control could be a perfect way to elevate the Apple Watch into more than just a neat gadget.
We're certainly not saying that Siri is a bad personal assistant. What we are saying is that it's time to bring it to the next level.
(Almost) complete autonomy
One of the biggest problems critics have with wearable devices is the fact that most rely on connectivity with a smartphone in order to function to their full potential. In order for the Apple Watch to fully function on its own, it would require a SIM card slot, but even without one, there are a number of steps Apple could take to improve the device's autonomy
For example, the very fact that a user needs an iPhone to even set up the Apple Watch is something that Apple could change. Users should be able to do things like get updates and install apps simply through Wi-Fi, however instead users have to do these things through the iPhone. Some things, like taking calls and sending texts, make sense when it comes to reliance on the iPhone. Needing one to update the Apple Watch, however, doesn't make much sense at all.
Compatibility with Android
We used to think this was a long shot, but given that Android Wear now works with the iPhone, it seems slightly more likely Apple could extend the favor to Android smartphones.
If it doesn't extend support to Android smartphones, Apple runs the risk of keeping users out just for the sake of it. It may have to pull some technical wizardry to do so, but in order for Apple Watch to gain greater adoption, it will need to branch out of iOS-only land.
Apple has worked hard to create a premium feel around its products, so that may trump any decision to bring Android compatibility to the wearable. Still, the fact that users stand to gain - not to mention that Apple does, too, in terms of profits - should be quite tempting.