Samsung has the ultimate all-in-one smartwatch up its sleeve

Samsung has released a wide range of smartwatches recently, however it recently said that it's putting on the brakes so it can really think long and hard about its next wearable.

After releasing the Gear Live, Gear S, Gear 2 Neo, Galaxy Gear and Gear Fit in quick succession, Samsung's Executive Vice President of Mobile Marketing, Young-hee Lee, admitted "we've been introducing more devices than anybody else. It's time for us to pause. We want a more perfect product."

The increased development time could lead to a feature-packed wearable that will make it stand out in the smartphone market, which is currently flooded with Samsung devices that have failed to fully impress.

A can do (almost anything) attitude

According to new details, surfaced from a Samsung patent, the next watch may come with a round face, though this time with a rotating bezel ring that will be used as a navigation tool. The watch in this patent certainly aligns with Lee's comments.

The watch will apparently also have object and image recognition, as seen in patent applications from last year, along with barcode recognition as well. These could all be used in conjunction with Samsung Pay, making it quick and easy to shop for and purchase items.

The watch could also be used as a remote control for your TV, act as a key for your car and monitor your health. Oh, and there will probably be a camera included as well.

Will it be the ultimate smartwatch or a jack of all trades but master of none? We might have a while to find out, but maybe that's not be a bad thing.

Via Sammobile