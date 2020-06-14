Charles Schwab Challenge 2020: watch Sunday's final round and live stream the PGA Tour right now

American Xander Schauffele sits atop the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard with a score of -13 through three rounds, but the best is yet to come and anything could happen today - not least because the 27-year-old is being chased by world no.1 Rory McIlroy (-10) and world no. 4 Justin Thomas (-13). Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge online and live stream the final round this Sunday to see all the PGA Tour drama unfold.

Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge: final round The final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge tees-off today (Sunday, June 14) at 7.45am ET / 4.45am PT, which is 12.45pm BST in the UK. The leaders are set to hit the course in the afternoon. CBS and The Golf Channel are splitting coverage in the US so a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV trial has you covered, while British cord cutters can grab a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass to watch all the action.

Historically known as the Colonial National Invitation, the Charles Schwab Challenge isn't typically a highlight of the annual PGA Tour calendar - but then 2020 is hardly a typical year. As the first tournament to take place following the circuit's shutdown back in March, the event boasts its strongest field in recent memory - and things stand on a knife-edge heading into the final round today in Fort Worth.

Just behind leader Schauffele, Texas native Jordan Speith joins his compatriot Thomas as one of five players tied for 2nd place on -12 and he could easily triumph in his own backyard if he's on form today. The tournament's surprise package, Harold Varner III, is still in contention as well, entering Sunday on -11. He certainly can't be ruled out if he plays anything like he did in the first round.

Also lurking dangerously and tied for 9th place on -10 with McIolroy are England's Justin Rose and beefed up Bryson DeChambeau, who still rocks his trademark flat cap but is now crushing drives of over 350 yards after hitting the gym during lockdown.

With another fine day of weather on the cards and temperatures expected to approach 95°F / 35° C again, read on as we explain how to watch PGA Tour golf today and get a Charles Schwab Challenge live stream of Sunday's final round.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2020: final round tee-times

As we've said, the top of the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard makes for fantastic reading for golf fans - and these are the final round tee-times you need to know about.

12.10pm ET / 9.10am PT / 5.10pm BST - Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

12.20pm ET / 9.20am PT / 5.20pm BST - Corey Conners, Justin Rose

12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / 5.30pm BST - Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer

12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT / 5.40pm BST - Daniel Berger, Harold Varner III

12.50pm ET / 9.50am PT / 5.50pm BST - Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth

1pm ET / 10am PT/ 6pm BST - Justin Thomas, Branden Grace

1.10pm ET / 10.10am PT / 6.10pm BST - Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge from outside your country

We've got a full breakdown of country-by-country Charles Schwab Challenge live stream options below, but the first thing you should know is that anyone who might be abroad at the moment can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

This nifty bit of software allows you to get around geo-blocking restrictions and watch the same high-quality PGA Tour golf feed you normally would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up.

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check out ExpressVPN today.

How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge: live stream today's final round in the US

In the US, coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 is being shared by CBS and NBC's Golf Channel. The Golf Channel kicks-off final round TV coverage at 1pm ET / 10am PT and will go off-air at 3pm / 12pm. Streaming coverage is hosted on its website, where you'll need to log-in with details of your cable provider for access. At 3pm, CBS jumps in with its coverage of the final round, which is scheduled to run until 6pm this Sunday, so CBS All Access has your streaming needs covered there and can be had commitment-free from just $5.99 a month. Cord-cutters have a couple of other good options, too. Arguably the best all-in-one solution is Hulu + Live TV, which includes both CBS and The Golf Channel among its 65+ channels, as well as all the usual on demand and exclusive content Hulu offers. It costs $54.99 a month but you can get a FREE 1-week trial, letting you watch this week's PGA Tour golf for nothing! And the truly dedicated can watch coverage of the entire Charles Schwab Challenge final round from 7.45am ET / 4.45am with a PGA Tour Live subscription through NBC Sports Gold. If you're a US resident out of the country and want to access one of the above options just like you normally would, then you can use a VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back home - ExpressVPN being our current favorite.



How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge: live stream PGA Tour golf in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to most golf events on your side of the Atlantic - and that includes the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge. Its live coverage has been comprehensive all week and that continues this Sunday, with final round coverage starting at 1.30pm BST. Sky subscribers can use the Sky Go app to live stream the PGA Tour golf this week, while anyone else can take advantage of a Now TV Sky Sports pass - the best value of which is the Now TV Sky Sports month pass at £33.99. It sounds like a lot at first, but you'll get the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, coverage of two or three more PGA Tour events over the next 30 days, and a healthy dose of the 64 Premier League matches Sky has the rights to for the rest of the season. It's the top option for general sports fans, but anyone just after the golf could also consider international golf streaming service GOLFTV, which offers live and on demand PGA Tour coverage from £4.99 a month Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for this tournament can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

PGA Tour live stream: watch the Charles Schwab Challenge final round in Canada

Golf fans in Canada will find that NBC's Golf Channel has a Canadian twin that airing the same coverage that's available in the US - so 1-3pm ET / 10am-12pm PT Thereafter, it's all down to where you live and your TV provider. Most people should be able to watch the final this Sunday on either CTV or TSN from 3pm, while select areas will get a direct CBS feed. Those without cable can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month. Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it's a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don't want to have to constantly flit between channels and services. Remember that if you can normally access golf coverage in Canada, you can make use of a VPN to access all the services and content you would back home.

How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge live in Australia

In Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage around is available through Kayo Sports - a great over-the-top streaming service that offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, courtesy of partnerships with big name pay TV channels like Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. A quick glance at this week's Kayo listings reveals that the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 is fully covered, but the time difference means that final round coverage starts at the less-than-sociable hour of 3am AEST on Monday, June 15. Nevertheless, Kayo can be had from just AU$25 a month and even offers a free 14-day trial, so you can watch all the world's best golfers tee-off in Texas this week without paying a penny. If it's linear TV you want to watch on, head for Fox Sports, which is channel 503 on Foxtel.