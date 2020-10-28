Vu Masterpiece 85-inch QLED TV launched for Rs 3.5 lakh in India

Vu televisions, who is known for its affordable smart TVs powered by Android OS, has launched a new premium TV in India dubbed the Vu Masterpiece TV. The VU Masterpiece TV is an 85-inch Smart TV with top of the line features packed in.

The VU Masterpiece is a Smart TV made up of Armani gold finish. It comes with ultra-slim on the sides as well as on the top. To the bottom, there is a metal alloy grill and soundbar with VU branding. The Vu Masterpiece is priced at Rs 3.5 lakh and will be available across India.

(Image credit: Vu)

The VU Masterpiece comes with a huge 85-inch Quantum dot technology or QLED panel. It has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The display comes with wide colour gamut, 1000 nits Peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz smooth motion rate, 10-bit colour depth, 6ms response time, MEMC, and gamma control and calibration. On top of this, the TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG content as well.

For audio, you are looking at a 50W soundbar that’s built-in to the TV itself. The audio setup consists of 6 speakers, including 2 subwoofers and 2 tweeters. You get support for MS12, Dolby, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS Virtual - X Sound.

(Image credit: Vu)

On to the connectivity on the Vu Masterpiece, there is dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4 x HDMI, 2 x USB, Digital out, headphone jack, AV input, ethernet port. For software, the TV runs on Google’s Android 9 TV OS with access to Google Play Store and services. There is also built-in Chromecast support. With this VU Masterpiece TV, you get Bluetooth + IR Remote controller with hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, and Google Play. Other features of the TV include a quad-core chipset, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

The VU Masterpiece is also upgradable to Vu’s conferencing system, the Meeting by Vu. The conferencing system includes a built-in Core i5 PC running Windows 10, a wireless beamforming microphone and a wireless keyboard with a built-in trackpad. You can use this with apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex.