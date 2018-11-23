Vivo Y95 launching in India on November 25

Vivo has confirmed the launch date of its Y95 smartphone to be November 25. The smartphone debuted in the Philippines last week.

The Y95 will be the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC; it is paired with Adreno 505.

Features and specifications

The phone sports a 6.22-inch IPS HD+ (720x1520 pixels) screen, and 4GB RAM. Internal storage is 64GB, expandable via microSD. The device packs a 4030mAh battery, and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on FunTouch OS 4.5.

The Vivo Y95 features a waterdrop-shaped notch and a dual camera setup at the back, with one 13MP sensor and another 2MP sensor, with support for LED flash and PDEF. The phone also sports a rear fingerprint scanner. The selfie camera has a 20MP sensor with AI face beauty and selfie flash.

Connectivity options include WiFi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, OTG, GM Radio, GLONASS, GPS, and more. Sensors on board range from accelerometer, light sensors, orientation, proximity sensor, and face unlock.

According to IANS, the Y95 will be priced at Rs 20,000, not a huge difference from the launch price in the Philippines, which was PHP 13,999 (about Rs 19,100). There is no word yet on launch offers, or payment gateway options.