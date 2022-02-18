Vivo T1 Pro 5G India tipped to launch in India by May 2022

Audio player loading…

Vivo released the first T series smartphone in India, Vivo T1 5G, pretty recently. Talking about China, Vivo has already launched two T series phones, Vivo T1 and T1X, with top-notch features.

Now, a new report suggests that the brand is all set to unveil Vivo T1 Pro 5G in India. Furthermore, the India launch timeline of the smartphone has also been tipped.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G is expected to reach the Indian market by April or May 2022. It can be assumed that the smartphone will first make its entry in China, as it has been seen previously in the case of Vivo T1 5G. It has also been revealed that the specifications of the India variant will be quite different from the Chinese variant this time.

What to expect from Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Until now there is no information available regarding what we can see in terms of specifications and design of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G. However, taking a keen look towards the recently launched Vivo T1 5G, it misses out on some of the features that we can clearly see in other smartphones available in the same price range.

The first one is the absence of an AMOLED display, as of now, everyone wants a vibrant display with crisp video quality. Expectations are already high from the sub Rs 20,000 device because brands like Realme, Xiaomi and Motorola are already offering the device with AMOLED display in the mentioned price range.

Another major thing is the design of the Vivo T1 5G, the smartphone has a slightly dated design and not so appealing specifications. So, we can expect an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate in Vivo T1 Pro 5G. Furthermore, expectations are that the device will also have a trendy design with multiple colour options.

