The next Samsung Buds could be workout-tracking fitness earbuds

Samsung’s next earbuds might be tuned for fitness - and, if this early report is to be believed, called ‘Bean.’

Whether that’s a codename or a working name is unclear, but it seems these ‘Bean’ earbuds will also be able to track workouts and have their own fitness coach feature. That’s according to an alleged trademark request Samsung filed in Europe, which was spotted by LetsGoDigital and uploaded here .

Here’s the trademark’s description:

“Samsung Bean trademark description: Wearable wireless earsets primarily comprised of an MP3 player; wireless earsets incorporating a sensor for detecting whether the earset is on or off; wireless earsets incorporating software for providing a fitness guide; wireless earsets incorporating software for measuring distance, speed, time, changes in heart rate, activity level, calories burned; earphones.”

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus... Plus?

If we were to speculate, this looks like it could be a successor to the 2018 Samsung Gear IconX sports earbuds. In addition to a very pre-Samsung Galaxy Buds design, the IconX were IP67 water- and dust-resistant and packed 4GB of onboard storage - something the ‘Bean’ might also include, if that’s what ‘an MP3 player’ in the trademark description is referring to.

That said, they could borrow some design specs from the Galaxy Buds Plus - like the better battery life and dual-driver woofer/tweeter combo.

The Gear IconX’s shorter 5-hour battery life didn’t impress us, but given the 11-hour playtime in the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, which just arrived alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20 phone series, we’re more optimistic about the performance of these ‘Bean’ fitness earbuds.

Everything else - from design to compatibility to fitness features - is anybody’s guess as we wait to see if this trademark results in a real product.

Via PhoneArena