The cheaper variant of Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 to launch on November 5

Xiaomi's Mi NoteBook series will get a cheaper variant in India this week. A new Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 will launch in India on November 5. It will be the most affordable member of the family.

Xiaomi entered the laptop segment in India earlier this year with two models. The Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition were launched back in June. The Mi NoteBook 14 series currently offers five variants that cover Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 price range.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The upcoming new Mi NoteBook 14 will cost less than the current cheapest Mi NoteBook which retails for Rs 41,999 as of today. The new Mi NoteBook 14 is confirmed to come with Intel Core i3 processor. It will use the 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, which should bring the price down and make it affordable to the masses.

A few days back Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India and Global VP started teasing the launch which revealed a few specs of the new Mi NoteBook 14. The major change will come in the form of an in-built camera which was missing on both the previous models. This was one of the most request feature as well.

Furthermore, the Mi NoteBook 14 is said to come with 256GB of SSD storage. It is good to see Xiaomi retaining SSD option. However, we can also expect Xiaomi to announce more variants as 256GB is far too low and we wouldn't be surprised if Xiaomi offers HDD variant also. Just like the elder sibling, the new Mi NoteBook 14 will weigh just 1.5 Kgs. And lastly, as the name suggests, the new notebook is expected to come in 14-inch screen size.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Currently in India, Xiaomi is selling the Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition which starts at Rs 41,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 59,999. The Mi Notebook 14 is powered by Intel Core i5 processors and the Mi NoteBook is available in two options - Core i5 and Core i7 variants.

Going by the specs of the laptop, the new Mi NoteBook 14 should be priced under Rs 35,000. But, since Xiaomi is known for its aggressive pricing and to accommodate with the festive season sale, Xiaomi might just pull it off under Rs 30,000.