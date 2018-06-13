Trending

The all-electric Porsche Mission E is now Porsche Taycan

By Car tech  

From concept study to production

Start your engines. Moving from concept to production next year, Porsche has announced the official name for the vehicle that has been known as Mission E until now.

The Porsche Taycan, which roughly translates a “lively young horse” is a reference to the horse image present at the center of the Porsche crest.

The Taycan features two permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) with a system output of over 600 hp (440 kW) that accelerate to 100 km/h in well under 3.5 seconds and to 200 km/h in under twelve seconds. It's maximum range is over 500 kilometers allowing to drive it from Abu Dhabi to Muscat on a single charge.

“Our new electric sports car is strong and dependable; it’s a vehicle that can consistently cover long distances and that epitomises freedom”, said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. 

A dedicated assembly area for the Taycan and a conveyor bridge for transporting the  drive units to the final assembly area is currently being constructed. The existing engine plant is being expanded to manufacture electric drives. 

See more Car tech news