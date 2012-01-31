Sky Go lets F1 fans watch races on the hop

Sky is adding new channels including Sky Sports F1 to its mobile TV service, Sky Go. It will also be available to Android users for the first time.

The mobile TV service, which launched in July last year, is free to Sky subscribers over a 3G or Wi-Fi connection.

Previously only available on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and computer, the Sky Go Android app is launching next month in time for the introduction of the new Sky Sports F1 channel.

The F1 season kicks off 16 March with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Take Note, F1 fans

Samsung Galaxy and HTC users will be the first to get the service – so we could see F1 fans flocking to buy a Galaxy Note for that little big screen experience.

Sky Entertainment channels will also be available on Sky Go, including Sky Atlantic from today, with Sky 1, Sky Living and Sky Arts 1 arriving in the next month.

The new features add to the recent on-demand offering of the iOS app which allows Sky Movies subscribers to access over 600 movies on demand.

To help users get the most out of the service, Sky is handing out free public Wi-Fi to its Broadband Unlimited customers. The service is provided by The Cloud and will give users access to over 10,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in places including Pizza Express and Caffe Nero.

Elsewhere in the Sky stable, its Anytime+ users will finally be able to get BBC iPlayer and ITV Player services.