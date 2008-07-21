iPlayer flying on cable

Virgin Media has released its figures for use of BBC's iPlayer over their cable boxes – and there have been an impressive 10.5 million views since it arrived in June.

The BBC iPlayer has been a huge hit on multiple platforms, but the move into the cable market – where access is through the red button or the EPG – has been a big hit.

Virgin Media has 3.5 million TV customers, which suggests that an average of 3 programmes per viewer has been streamed via the service.

Two Pints of Larger and a Packet of Crisps

Favourites like Eastenders and Doctor Who topped the charts for the most watched programmes, although the presence of Two Pints of Larger and a Packet of Crisps at six (and ahead of The Apprentice) is slightly worrying.

"These early figures indicate a real appetite from viewers to access BBC iPlayer via their TVs and catch-up on their favourite programmes from the comfort of their living room," said BBC Controller of TV Platforms Rahul Chakkara.

"This initial success on Virgin Media,underlines the multi-platform appealof BBC iPlayer proposition."