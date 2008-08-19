Pioneer Kuro scoops plasma prize

Pioneer's much fancied KURO range of plasma TVs provided the winner of the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) award European plasma TV for 2008-2009.

The PDP-LX6090 was praised for black levels that resulted in finer details and greater contrast. The effusive judges said: "Thanks to an amazingly low black level – Pioneer calls it KURO – this set's contrast ratio is sky-high. The result is an impression of immense depth and crisp detailing, to a level and quality not seen before on a plasma TV."

And as if that wasn't enough the panel added: "Professional users can tune to ISF standards, to view films exactly as their directors intended: 1080p/24 with correct colours and cinema-like movements at 72 frames per second. However, myriad other settings are equally accessible through a lavishly specified menu system. The final layer of optimisation is a light sensor that automatically enhances the picture in response to individual room lighting conditions."

We think they liked it. Take a look at the full review if you want to find out more.