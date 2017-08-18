Spreadtrum unveils high performance LTE platforms SC9853I and SC9850 

Affordable chipset maker Spreadtrum has unveiled two new series of high performance LTE SoC platforms SC9853I and SC9850. Spreadtrum is now targeting the midrange and high-end smartphone market with these two new chipsets.

Spreadtrum unveiled these chipsets at the 2017 Global Partners Conference, "Infinite Chip, Infinite Intelligence", in Shenzhen, China. The event was attended by more than 1,000 Spreadtrum global partners including Google, Oppo, Vivo, Reliance, Huawei, Vodafone among others. The company shared its 2017 marketing strategy at the event.

The Spreadtrum SC9853I is built on Intel’s 14nm platform and features 1.8GHz octa-core 64-bit Intel Airmont architecture based processor which allows it to offer high performance. The SC9853I supports LTE Cat-7 downlink and Cat-13 uplink for 5-mode communication standard. It can reach download speeds of 300Mbps and upload speeds of 150Mbps.

Apart from this, the SC9853I also supports 18:9 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, similar to the display on the recently launched LG Q6. The chipset also supports up to 16MP dual cameras and 1080P HD video playback.

Coming to the Spreadtrum SC9850 series, it is designed for entry and midrange devices. This series features a built-in Quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 application processor with ARM Mali 820 integrated 3D graphics accelerator. It supports LTE Cat-7 downlink and Cat-13 uplink for 5-mode communication standard and can reach download speeds of 300Mbps and upload speeds of 150Mbps.

The Spreadtrum SC9850 series will come with support for 13MP dual cameras, 18:9 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 1080P HD video playback.

Both SC9853I and SC9850 come with a built-in 3DNR to enable AR, 3D modelling, night shooting, and real-time face beauty. The chipsets will come with Spreadtrum’s EverMuLTE technology that will enable them to support dual-SIM, dual-4G, dual-VoLTE feature