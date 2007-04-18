Thunderbird 2.0 set to fly today

Thunderbird 2.0 is available to download as of today.

The latest version of Mozilla 's popular Thunderbird email application is now available to download.

Thunderbird 2.0 supports Windows Vista and features a number of clever new functions such as advanced email message tags, improved user interface and more support for add-ons.

Mozilla has also made it easier to access emails from Gmail and .Mac through Thunderbird - just type in your password and the email application will do the rest.

Message history, a new search function and improved spam filter are other key improvements, Mozilla said . The built-in security functions in Thunderbird have also been extended to protect users against phishing attempts.