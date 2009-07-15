Gates: Natal will be used by Windows PCs

Bill Gates has confirmed that Microsoft's Project Natal – the motion sensor sensation that was displayed for the Xbox 360 at E3, is also heading for the PC.

Gates, who has stepped down from leading Microsoft to focus on his charities, told CNet, that the technology – which uses the whole body as a controller – was exciting both the Xbox team and those on Windows.

"Both the Xbox guys and the Windows guys latched onto that and now even since they latched onto it the idea of how it can be used in the office is getting much more concrete, and is pretty exciting," said Gates.

Lot of sense

"Using your body to control devices makes a lot of sense," Gates added.

"I think the value is as great for if you're in the home, as you want to manage your movies, music, home system type stuff, it's very cool there, and I think there's incredible value as we use that in the office connected to a Windows PC.

"So Microsoft research and the product groups have a lot going on there, because you can use the cost reduction that will take place over the years to say: 'why shouldn't that be in most office environments?' "

Although the thought of people waving their hands around in the office to update their spreadsheet is appealing, the prospect of doing away with the powerpoint controller in keynotes ia certainly attractive.

But we can't see Natal signing the death warrant for the mouse and keyboard just yet.

