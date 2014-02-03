Pebble app store for iOS now open, Android version nowhere in sight

Update, February 3: The Pebble app store is now open for business, but only for those running with iOS.

Users can head over to the iTunes Store now to download the Pebble app for iOS that includes the app store, but those pairing an Android device with their smartwatch are out of luck.

However, it shouldn't be too long before they can access apps via Pebble's store; the company noted in a blog post the Android version is "coming very, very soon."

Original story below...

Owners of the Pebble Smartwatch will be able to access thousands of compatible apps for the device in one place, when the awaited app store for iOS and Android devices lands on Monday.

Following the release of the attractive Pebble Steel this week, the start-up confirmed that it's ready to unify access to all of the compatible applications.

Until now, users have only been able to access the apps through third party sites on their mobile devices.

The launch of the Pebble app store will enable smartwatch owners who're paired up to the handset via bluetooth to download and install new apps in just a couple of touchscreen taps.

Yelp on your wrist

The store will bring access to thousands of apps, including the likes of Yelp, Foursquare, ESPN, Pandora and, of course, the classic Mario watchface.

"Putting finishing touches on the Pebble appstore over the weekend—check us out on Monday! Looking good so far," the company tweeted on Friday evening.

Device owners should anticipate access to the app store from Monday.

Via Engadget