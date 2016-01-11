Apple Music now has half as many paid subscribers as Spotify

According to a report by the Financial Times, Apple Music has a reached 10 million paid subscribers since the service's launch six months ago.

Though the Cupertino company has declined to comment on the report, the figure seems more than reasonable – Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the service had reached 6.5 million paid subscribers back in October, and Apple Music has since become available on Android devices.

This milestone is particularly encouraging for the service, as it took streaming rival Spotify almost six years to reach that number. Spotify currently has 20 million paid subscribers, and a further 75 million users that listen to the free version of the service.

Music industry analyst Mark Mulligan told the FT that Apple Music has "the potential to be the leading music subscription service sometime in 2017".