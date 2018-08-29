Samsung's first Android Go phone Galaxy J2 Core is now available in India

Samsung has unveiled their very first Android Oreo Go running smartphone in India. As rumoured, the phone is called the Galaxy J2 Core and it is coming only to India and Malaysia as of now.

For those who don’t know Android Go is a stripped-down version of the original Android operating system designed for smartphone with low-end specifications. But in Samsung’s case, the UI gets a slight makeover on top.

Samsung‘s new budget-oriented phone comes with features like 5-inch qHD (540 x 960 pixels) display, Exynos 7570 quad-core chipset clocked at 1.4GHz with 1GB of RAM. Internal storage is limited to 8GB, but it can be further expanded using a microSD card.

It gets an 8MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and has a 5MP front camera, also with f/2.2 aperture.

The dual-SIM phone has all the basic connectivity options you would expect on a phone of this price— 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, and GPS. But we must note that it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor. It is a pretty handy phone as it measures 143.4 x 72.1 x 8.9 and weighs 154grams.

The Galaxy J2 Core is now available for purchase in India and has been priced at Rs 6,190. The device will be available in three colours - Gold, Black and Blue - and will be available across all retail stores and Samsung's online store.