Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s powerful new chipset has leaked

We've been hearing for a while that Samsung will use a new chipset for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and now we know a lot more about just what this chipset might be capable of.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch 4 (previously thought of as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4) will use an Exynos W920 chipset. It’s worth noting that the site makes no mention of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3) but we’d assume that would use the same chipset.

In any case, the Exynos W920 apparently includes a CPU with 1.25x faster processing times than the Exynos 9110 used in Samsung’s last few smartwatches, and more impressively it’s said to offer 8.8x smoother graphics performance.

Ramping up the RAM

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also said to include 1.5GB of RAM, compared to the 1GB found in the Galaxy Watch 3.

So this all sounds like a significant upgrade in power, and Samsung’s current smartwatches don’t feel particularly lacking in power as it is (which is presumably why the company felt able to stick with the same chipset for so long).

As if with any leak we’d take this with a pinch of salt, but everything we’d heard so far about this new chipset suggested it would provide a big boost, so there’s a good chance this information is accurate.

At this point it also feels like there’s little we don’t know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic, as we’ve seen unofficial renders, a store listing, specs leaks and more. But between the rumored new chipset and the new Wear OS operating system that these wearables are known to run, they’re worth getting excited about.

We’re expecting Samsung to unveil the Galaxy Watch 4 range on August 11, so there shouldn’t be long to wait until we’ll find out for sure what these wearables are capable of. In the meantime, stay tuned to TechRadar for all the leaks and rumors.