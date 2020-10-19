Samsung Galaxy M21 getting a permanent price cut in India?

The Samsung Galaxy M21 has faced several price fluctuations ever since the device came on the scene mid-March this year. First there was a price drop due to Covid-19 lockdown hampering sales. In June, the company hiked prices, ostensibly due to the impact of GST changes. Now, we hear that there's going to be a permanent price cut.

Reports suggest that prices of both the RAM and storage variants are likely to drop by Rs.500 on the 4GB-64GB variants as well as the 6GB-128GB ones, which means the devices would now cost Rs.13,999 and Rs.15,999 respectively. In addition, there could be a further discount in view of the festival sales that is currently going on at Amazon and Flipkart.

A report on 91mobiles quoted retail sources to suggest that the new Galaxy M21 prices were found at retail stores across India, though the device costs less on both Amazon and Samsung's official India website.

According to the reports, the Galaxy M21 prices now start at Rs.13,999 for the 4GB version while the 6GB version would cost Rs.15,999. These prices would be in force once the festival sales wind down. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sales end on October 23 while Samsung's own Diwali sale closes on October 22.

Samsung Galaxy M21 features a Super AMOLED screen with a u-shaped notch cutout for the front-facing camera. The is packed with a 6,000mAh battery that will provide ample power that lasts more than a day. The phone also supports 15W fast charging.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary camera, followed by a 20MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

(via) 91mobiles