Vivo S1, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy M21 receive price cuts in India

As Amazon and Flipkart start smartphone deliveries, a few smartphones have received a rare price cut during these troubling times. Those are the Vivo S1, the Samsung Galaxy A50s and the Galaxy M21.

The Vivo S1 that was launched last year, is now priced Rs 16,990, which is Rs 1,000 down from Rs 17,990 post-GST hike, as per the official listing on Vivo’s e-store. However, the discount is only for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo S1 comes with a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) SoC, a triple rear camera setup with a 16MP (f/1.78) lens, and a 4,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy M21 (base model) was originally priced Rs 12,999 ($170/€155). However, after the GST hike last month, it went up to Rs 14,222 ($190/€170). However, the current price cut puts the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model at Rs 13,199 ($175/€160). The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model now costs Rs 15,499 ($205/€185) down from its post-GST price of Rs 16,499.

The Galaxy M21 features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED (1080x2340 pixels) display, an Exynos 9611 (10nm) octa-core CPU, a triple camera comprising of a 48MP main sensor, and a whopping 6,000mAh battery.

As for the Galaxy A50s, it is now priced Rs 18,599 ($245/€220) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now down to Rs 20,561 ($270/€245). These discounts are only visible on Samsung’s official website as of now. The Galaxy A50s is just a very slight upgrade over the Galaxy A50 and was launched back in September.