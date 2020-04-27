Flagship Moto Edge Plus confirmed to launch in India

Motorola’s new fancy flagship, the Moto Edge Plus, will indeed be making its way to India, as confirmed by the company’s country head. It marks the brand’s re-entry into the flagship space after a sabbatical spanning a couple of years.

The confirmation comes directly from Prasanth Mani, Country head, Motorola via his Twitter handle. Along with the most notable specifications, he also mentioned that the phone will be “coming soon to India”. No timeline was mentioned.

The Moto Edge Plus made its global debut just a week ago in an online event, where availability details for the American and European regions was announced. Considering the current lockdown situation in India, and the $999 price tag, it is surprising that Motorola is already committing to bringing its new flagship to India. It will face tough competition from the likes of the OnePlus 8 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S20 family and the Xiaomi Mi 10, which shares a lot of the specifications.

The all-new Motorola edge+ is reinvigorating the flagship space with a Bold endless edge screen innovation,Fastest 5G performances with Snapdragon 865 and a monster 108 mpx camera .Here is a sneak peek into what went behind creating the #AbsoluteEverything. Coming soon to India! pic.twitter.com/xhH8wjMREuApril 25, 2020

Moto Edge Plus specifications

It brings a bunch of high-end specifications which even some of the other flagships fail to match. Starting with the display, it sports a tall 6.7-inch OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and sharp “waterfall” curves on either side. While the resolution is only FHD+, it has a 90Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, the Moto Edge Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, along with support for sub-6 as well as mmWave 5G bands. There’s 12GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage too.

The biggest talking point is the cameras. It sports a 108MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter that doubles as a macro lens, an 8MP 3x telephoto camera and a ToF depth sensor. The front camera has a resolution of 25MP and can also employ pixel-binning. The main camera can shoot videos at 6K too.

Motorola claims that the 5,000mAh battery is good enough to last for two days. Sadly, the charging maxes out at 15W. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging do make the cut though, as does the 3.5mm headphone jack.

In the markets where it is currently available, the Moto Edge Plus is priced at $999, which converts to around Rs 75,000. It remains to be seen if it is priced more competitively in India.