Samsung Galaxy F41 to go on sale in India today: price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F41 will go on sale for the first time in India today. The device was recently unveiled in India.

The Galaxy F41 is the company's latest mid-range device that is set to take on the likes of Realme, Xiaomi, and Poco. The device is part of Flipkart Big Billion days new launch and it will be available for a special price.

Galaxy F41 Price Big Billion Days price 6GB + 64GB Rs 16,999 Rs 15,499 6GB + 128GB Rs 17,999 Rs 16,499

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale the6GB + 64GB variant will be up for sale for Rs 15,499 and the 6GB + 64GB will be up for Rs 16,499. On top of this, you can avail a 10% instant discount.

Samsung Galaxy F41 specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Samsung Galaxy F41 flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 420 nits. The device comes with an Infinity-U display which houses the selfie camera. The handset is powered by in-house Exynos 9611 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset running at 2.3GHz. The Mali-G72 MP3 GPU will take care of the graphics. This is paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

To the back, you get a triple rear camera stack and a physical fingerprint scanner that's placed below the camera module. There is a 64MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP live focus camera. To the front, the Galaxy F41 comes with a 32MP selfie shooter. The rear camera comes with support for 4K video recording as well as single-take feature. The device runs on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung One UI skin on top.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which was until now mostly exclusive t Samsung’s M series devices. It supports 15W Type-C fast charging. The device is slim for a massive batty phone measuring at 8.9mm. The Galaxy F41 is available in three colour options - Fusion Black, Fusion Blue, and Fusion Green.