Redmi X43 Smart TV starts retailing from today

Xiaomi had recently introduced the Redmi X43 smart LED TV recently along with a couple of phones and a fitness tracker. While the Redmi Note 11 started retailing a few days back, the Redmi X43 Smart TV goes on sale for the first time in the country.

As the name suggests, the Redmi X43 comes with a 43-inch display and is Redmi’s first 43-inch TV to come equipped with a 4K display. The TV goes on its first sale starting at 12 noon on Amazon and Xiaomi’s official web store. Read further for the price and offers on the Redmi X43 smart TV.

Redmi X43 smart TV price and availability

The Redmi X43 smart TV is priced at Rs. 28,999 and it will be available to purchase via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12 noon onwards. The TV can also be bought from Xiaomi’s offline Mi Home platform and Mi Studios.

As a launch offer the company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on Kotak debit or credit and even on EMI transactions.

Redmi Smart TV X43 features and specifications

The Redmi Smart TV X43 comes with a 43-inch 4K HDR display with Dolby Vision and HDR. The panel offers a resolution of 3840*2160 pixels and runs on Xiaomi’s custom PatchWall UI 4.0 which runs on top of the Android 10 operating system.

Under the hood, the TV has a quad-core 64-bit A55 CPU paired with a Mali G52 MP2 GPU. The Smart TV X43 has 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Redmi Smart TV X43 comes equipped with 30W speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X technology for an immersive TV viewing experience. The Smart TV X43 also comes with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) that minimises latency between the gaming consoles as low as 5ms for a 4K 60fps experience.

Talking about the connectivity options, the Redmi Smart TV X43 supports Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an optical port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

