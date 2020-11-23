Realme X7 clears BIS certification in India as launch date nears

Realme X7 series will be the next set of affordable mid-range 5G devices in India from the brand, The Realme X7 series is confirmed to launch in India in early 2021. With a couple of months to the launch, the Realme X7 was recently spotted on the BIS certification process.

Mukul Sharma, a popular tipster spotted the Realme X7 on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification process. The Realme X7 carries "RMX2176" model number. In an exclusive interview with TechRadar Anku Jain, MediaTek India had confirmed that the Dimensity-powered phones will arrive in India in 2021.

Soon after the interview, Madhav Sheth confirmed the brand's plan to democratise 5G technology in 2021 by launching the Realme X7 series. The Realme X7 was originally unveiled back in September in China. These might be the cheapest 5G devices in India once launched dethroning the OnePlus Nord. The Realme X7 series consists of two devices - Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro.

Realme X7 Pro specs

The Realme X7 Pro comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen. It offers a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1000 Plus 5G chipset. The Dimensity 1000 Plus is built on the 7nm fabrication process and has a clock speed of 2.6GHz. In China, the Realme X7 Pro is available in three variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also comes with a vapour cooling system to keep the thermals under check.

The Realme X7 Pro features a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear. You get a 64MP Sony IMX 686 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. It is followed by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP retro portrait lens. To the front, there is a 32MP single punch-hole camera. The device is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support over Type-C port.

Realme X7 specs

The Realme X7 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel. It is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity series chipset but, slightly underpowered chipset. The Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U chipset, which is a mid-range SoC built on 7nm fabrication process.

The Realme X7 is packed with up to 8GB of memory and 128GB of internal storage. The optics are very similar to the Realme X7 Pro except for the 2MP retro portrait lenses on the Pro variant, you get a 2MP black and white portrait camera. Powering the device is a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The Realme X7 Pro starts at CNY 2,199 which is roughly Rs 23,500 in China and the Realme X7 starts at CNY 1,799 (~Rs 19,500).