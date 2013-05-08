Watch out Apple – Google Glass stores may be heading to the high street

Okay, so it might not look exactly like that

Rumours of Google opening its own retail stores have been doing the rounds for a while now, but today we're hearing that a high street outlet specifically for Google Glass may be on the cards.

A source told Business Insider that Google is considering opening a chain of stores that would allow the public to get face-on with Glass and see what all the fuss is about.

How does said source know? Because he claims to have been in a meeting with Sergey Brin to outline where these future stores will go, of course!

Seeing is believing

While we'd obviously advise a quick trip to the salt jar when you've finished reading this, the idea of a Glass-focused retail store might make perfect sense for Google's futuristic goggles.

Glass potentially faces a similar dilemma that the Nintendo 3DS did on its initial launch in that it's really something you have to see to understand, despite how cool and Minority Report-esque it seems.

The try-before-you-buy approach to Glass would be beneficial for those teetering on the edge of deciding whether Glass is something they really need in their lives.

Google refused to comment on this rumour.