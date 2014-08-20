The next version of Google Glass could look just like normal glasses

If there's one thing almost everyone can probably agree on, it's that Google Glass doesn't do your face any favors. That thing is straight ugly.

In fact, almost 10% of people who know what Google Glass is wouldn't use one because of how it looks, according to Glass Almanac.

Thankfully Google Glass's form is guaranteed to change with future iterations, and a newly uncovered patent may hint at exactly how.

First things first: ditching the prominent projector that lets everyone know you're a Glass-hole as soon as you enter the room.

Thick frames are in anyway

US patent D710,928S, granted to Google design and prototyping engineer Mitchell Heinrich on August 12, portrays a significantly less conspicuous Google Glass that uses an internally mounted display instead of the bulky projector found on current models.

The frames illustrated in the patent look more or less like a normal pair of eyeglasses, albeit thick enough to fit the hardware inside.

It seems having the Google Glass display information and notifications directly on the headset's lenses instead of having a projection floating in front of users' eyes could improve image quality, as well, although it might be more obtrusive to users' vision.

There's also bound to be concern that Google Glass users could film other surreptitiously without their subjects even knowing they're wearing it.

This isn't Heinrich's first Glass-related patent, and it's obvious that work on a next-gen Google Glass is well underway, so it seems it's just a matter of time before we see a version of Google's flagship wearable that isn't unbearable to the eyes.