iPod nanos blow up in Japan. Apple responds

There have been another two reports of iPod nanos overheating in Tokyo, setting off a number of mainstream UK news outlets, including the BBC, on something of an anti-Apple campaign this week.

While the extent of the damage was some "nearby paper", the Japanese government is apparently taking no chances, with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry investigating the matter.

The incident is reminiscent of a similar happening in March, when a sparking iPod nano caused similar hysteria among Japanese authorities.

Less than 0.001% failure rate

This evening, Apple issued the following statement to TechRadar:

"Apple has determined that in very rare cases batteries in first generation iPod nanos sold between September 2005 and December 2006 can overheat causing failure and deformation of the iPod nano."

"Apple has received very few reports of such incidents (less than 0.001 percent of first generation iPod nano units), which have been traced back to a single battery supplier. There have been no reports of serious injuries or property damage, and no reports of incidents for any other iPod nano model."

Concern for nearby paper

Finally, Apple has offered the following advice to anybody particularly concerned about setting alight to nearby paper with exploding iPod batteries:

"Any first generation iPod nano customers who have experienced their battery overheating should contact AppleCare for a replacement. Any other customers who have concerns about their first generation iPod nano battery should also contact AppleCare."