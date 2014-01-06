LG Lifeband Touch unveiled at CES 2014

We just saw LG's new Lifeband Touch at CES 2014, and it's hoping to help you get off your rear and whipped into shape. If you're wondering just how active, or inactive, you've been, this new fitness tracker helps by wrapping itself around your wrist and reminding you to get on the move.

The Lifeband Touch has a full touch OLED display, which is a lot fancier than what we've seen on fitness trackers so far.

While it sits on your wrist, it will calculate the number of steps you take, how many calories you're burning, the distance you've traveled and it will monitor your heart rate, too.

Moreover, the Lifeband Touch will show you phone call and message alerts, and you can control your phone's music player with it while you're working out. This works over Bluetooth, and it's compatible with Android or iOS.

Because the Lifeband Touch has a three-axis accelerometer and altimeter, it can monitor all kinds of movement to adjust your caloric output, even when you're going uphill or downhill. You'll also be able to activate the tracker without having to touch it, simply by performing a gesture to get it going.

When you're working out, sweat is always an issue with electronics - if it isn't, you probably aren't working out hard enough (no judgment) - so the tracker is splash proof. We probably wouldn't go deep-sea diving or swimming with it, but it can handle a little rain and sweat.

The Lifeband Touch also promises five days of battery life on a full charge, so you won't have to worry about keeping it plugged in often, as it should be on your wrist most of the time, anyway.

And if you pass out with the tracker on your arm, it also has a vibrate feature that doubles as an alarm to get you up and out of bed, which is a nifty little feature.

Lifeband Touch deets

Back to the specs side of things, the Lifeband Touch supports Bluetooth 4.0 so that you can connect it to your Android or iOS smartphone or tablet. You'll have to use LG's app to connect to the device, but from there you'll be able to see your progress by storing diagnostic info about how lazy or active you've been.

Again, that Bluetooth connection means you can control your music from your wrist while you're working out, but the connection with the app is the big thing - especially since LG has partnered with big fitness apps like My Fitness Pal and RunKeeper.

If you're looking for a fitness tracker with a little more versatility than something that just gives you some arbitrary fitness number, you might want to check out the Lifeband Touch. It will sell for $179 (£110), but won't be available 2Q 2014, so you can use that as an excuse to be lazy for a few weeks, or ramp up those workouts and show the Lifeband Touch who's in control.