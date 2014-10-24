Sony RX100 head-to-head: all three versions compared

The Sony RX100 is no larger than a regular high-end compact camera (and smaller than many), yet it has a larger 1-inch sensor where most of its rivals use a much smaller 1/1.7-inch sensor. It's a brilliant camera that's small, powerful and delivers great image quality.

But there are three different versions, and they're all still on sale. We've updated our Sony RX100 III review with a new comparison page listing the differences, and you can also take a look at our Sony RX100 review and Sony RX100 II review for more information.

In the meantime, here's a quick guide to the key differences: