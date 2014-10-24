Sony RX100 head-to-head: all three versions compared

The Sony RX100 is no larger than a regular high-end compact camera (and smaller than many), yet it has a larger 1-inch sensor where most of its rivals use a much smaller 1/1.7-inch sensor. It's a brilliant camera that's small, powerful and delivers great image quality.
But there are three different versions, and they're all still on sale. We've updated our Sony RX100 III review with a new comparison page listing the differences, and you can also take a look at our Sony RX100 review and Sony RX100 II review for more information.
In the meantime, here's a quick guide to the key differences:
- The RX100 and RX100 II have a 28-100m f/1.8-4.9 lens, while the RX100 III has a shorter but faster 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens.
- All three models have 20.2-megapixel sensors, but the RX100 II and RX100 III have a newer and more efficient back-illuminated design with improved sensitivity.
- The RX100 III has a more powerful BIONZ X processor that, amongst other things, increases the maximum sensitivity to ISO 25,600. The RX100 II has a maximum of ISO 12,800 and the RX100 only goes to ISO 6,400.
- The rear screen is the same on all three cameras, but it flips out for low angle viewing on the RX100 II and rotates through a full 180 degrees on the RX100 III – perfect for selfies!
- The RX100 has no viewfinder capability at all, but you can get an add-on EVF for the RX100 II. That's not needed on the RX100 III because it has its own pop-up EVF in the top corner.
- Amazingly, despite its continued development, the height and width of the RX100's body has not changed through all three versions. The RX100 III has a slightly thicker body, but only by a couple of millimetres so you're hardly likely to notice the difference.