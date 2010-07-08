Trending

Sony announces 3D ready WX5 and TX9 cameras

By Cameras  

Ready for the third dimension

Sony's TX9 has 3D ready features
Sony's TX9 has 3D ready features

Sony has unveiled its latest camera range which takes advantage of the company's new 3D technology.

The WX5 and TX9 - updates of the WX1 and TX1 - have the proud boast of being the first-ever 3D Cybershot compact cameras, offering up 3D images through their innovative Sweep Panorama feature.

Since its launch last year, Sweep Panorama has been a main feature on Sony's camera range – including DSLRs and compacts.

The all-new 3D Panorama Mode - Sony's NEX-3 is also getting the feature through a firmware update - means that you can playback the sweep image on a 3D-compatible TV.

Sony cybershot wx5

Cutting beneath the 3D headlines, the WX5 and TX9 have a 12.2 megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor, Superior Auto mode – like auto but much more superior – and HD shooting in the form of 720p.

Screen-size is a palatable 2.8 inches on the WX5 and a much more impressive 3.5 inches on the TX9.

As well as the two 3D cameras, Sony is also introducing the T99 - which is Sony's second waterproof camera after the TX5. While it can't bring you into the third dimension as its picture-taking brethren, it does offer Underwater Sweep Panorama, HD shooting and 1.4MP power as well.

Sony cybershot t99

The Sony Cybershot WX5, TX9 and T99 digital cameras have a UK release date of September, with pricing to be announced.

See more Cameras news