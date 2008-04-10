Nikon adds three new models to Coolpix range

Nikon has added three new models to its Coolpix digital camera range with the addition of two new compacts and a new bridge model.

The S52 and S52c are both 9-megapixel (MP) lifestyle compacts that employ Nikon’s EXPEED digital image processing engine along with a 3x optical Nikkor zoom with optical lens shift VR image stabilisation. Both models sport a 3-inch rear LCD.

Other useful features include a top-end ISO of 3200 for faster shutter speeds in low light, face-priority AF for the prefect capture of cheesy grins and In-Camera Red-Eye fix to cure flash-related ‘devil eyes’. There's also D-Lighting for optimum performance in tricky lighting situations and Macro shooting for close-up work.

In addition to all this, the S562c gets wireless functionality as well. This allows pictures to be shared instantly with one button. Internet users can take advantage of ‘My Picturetown’, Nikon's own photo and video storage site, which offers free storage and sharing of up to 2GB of images and movie files.

Superzoom bridge camera

The other new model added by Nikon is the P80, a 10MP superzoom bridge camera with a whopping 18x zoom lens (equivalent to 27-486mm in 35mm format) complimented by Nikon’s VR image stabilisation technology. Other notable features include a top ISO spec of 6400, face-priority AF, In-Camera Red-Eye fix and 15 scene modes.

All cameras are expected to become available in late April. No price is yet available for the S52, but the wireless enabled S52c is expected to cost £230. The P80, meanwhile, is expected to retail for £300.