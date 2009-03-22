Symbian S60 phones get new YouTube app

Owners of S60 Symbian-powered phones like the Nokia N95 and N96 now have a new option for viewing video thanks to a dedicated application just released by YouTube.

The free download, which can be found at m.youtube.com, gives quick access to the usual catalogue of Fail videos and skateboard accidents through a standard interface that's reminiscent of the website itself.

Made to fit

As well as presenting a list of the top rated flicks, most recent additions and so on, the application allows for searching by key word and playlists, all tailored for landscape viewing automatically.

There's no way to save videos, but that's unlikely to be a concern for most YouTube fans anyway. So far, the app is available in the British Isles, the US, Australia and New Zealand.